Stop XSS Attacks

The most effective way to protect applications from malicious activity

Get started
Group 4

Templarbit effectively mitigates XSS attacks on your apps

Icon integration

Painless integration

Templarbit is easy to integrate and provides frictionless monitoring without slowing down your applications

Icon insights

Actionable insights

A central dashboard shows all security events and directs your attention to the exact part of your application that has issues

Icon intel agents

Security Intel Agents

Intel Agents deployed across your application stack will monitor and detect malicious behavior

Stop flying blind and detect malicious activity in real-time

Intel Agents deployed across the app stack will monitor and detect attacks. Templarbit will then provide you with actionable security insights in real-time.

Tb events dashboard

Ready to have Templarbit protect your app?

The average team increases both their defense to injection attacks and their visibility into malicious activity by over 50%

Sign Up

Not sure yet? Request a demo with one of our team members to learn more